Major Funding Required to Expedite Realization of SDGs in Indonesia: VP

Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin emphasized that large funding would be required for accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
"We realize that accelerating the achievement of SDGs requires large funding. Before the pandemic, the gap in financing the SDGs was quite wide," Amin stated at the opening of Indonesia's SDGs Annual Conference 2021 via video conference from Jakarta, Tuesday.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the economic sector, Amin noted that the needs to achieve the SDGs at the global level grew to 70 percent.
"During the pandemic, the need for funding for SDGs at the global level is estimated to increase by 70 percent," Amin added.
With the increasing financial needs for SDGs, Amin emphasized the importance of financing innovation for various SDGs through cross-sectoral collaboration.
"The fact shows the importance of financing innovation through cross-stakeholder collaboration, at the global, national, regional, and even village level to close the financing gap," he noted.
This aspect of financing plays as an important factor for every country. Developed and developing countries have differing levels of ability and readiness to handle its finances.
"Hence, the achievement of SDGs must be conducted in a measurable and directed manner and also adapted to the Indonesian context," Amin added.
The vice president later noted that Indonesia's commitment to achieving the 2030 SDGs was by solving the problem of extreme poverty. In fact, Indonesia has targeted to accelerate efforts to reduce extreme poverty to zero percent by 2024.
"President Joko Widodo has given directions for alleviating extreme poverty in 2024," Amin expounded.
In addition, Indonesia's efforts to achieve the SDGs are related to reducing the prevalence of stunting in children, which is targeted to reach 14 percent by 2024.
"We must continue to ensure that the SDGs are achieved through inclusive efforts. We ensure that no one is left behind in this country," Amin concluded.