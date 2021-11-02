Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Monday chaired a limited meeting on the evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) via video conference.
In the meeting, Ma’ruf said that several indicators of handling COVID-19 in the country had showed improvement.
However, he continued, there has been an increase in public mobility along with various relaxations of the PPKM; thus, good mitigation efforts are needed so that the implementation of the PPKM can be under control.
"We need to consider the best mitigation efforts so we can still control the pandemic alongside with relaxation of the PPKM," he said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Ma’ruf went on to say that in addition to making mitigation efforts, the implementation of 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment) and vaccination also need to be improved.
He then reminded everyone to brace for the possibility of a third wave.
Regarding international mobility, Ma’ruf underscored the importance of strict screening for both foreign tourists and Indonesian citizens traveling abroad as international mobility can become the entry of new variants of COVID-19.
Ma’ruf also urged all everyone to start anticipating surge in public mobility ahead of year-end holidays to prevent the spike of the number of COVID-19 cases.