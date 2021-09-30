English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Volunteers Maintain Cleanliness at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Other PON Venues

English sports president joko widodo papua province
Antara • 30 September 2021 17:52
Jayapura: Around 200 of the total 620 volunteers partake in maintaining cleanliness and tidiness at the Lukas Enembe Stadium and other PON XX National Games' sporting venues in Jayapura District.
 
Saverius Manangsang, a local resident volunteering for environmental work during the national games at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District, stated that apart from the stadium, the volunteers were deployed at three other match venues within the district.
 
"A total of 620 volunteers are to extend assistance at the PON Games in Jayapura District and be assigned to the four locations of Lukas Enembe Stadium, Barnabas Youwe Stadium, Sentani Auri Field, and Waibu Cricket Arena," Manangsang informed ANTARA on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Lukas Enembe Stadium hosts the most volunteers for the city, and some 300 volunteers are assigned to Barnabas Youwe Stadium that will host football competitions and Sentani AURI Field hosting softball and baseball matches, according to the volunteer. Only 120 people assist the environmental work at the Waibu Cricket Arena, he remarked.
 
Manangsang stated that those volunteers coming forward to extend assistance for the quadrennial games for its environmental work are mostly locals living in proximity to the sporting venues.
 
"The volunteers mostly live close to the sporting venues, and they have decided to take up the volunteer work, as they are keen to partake in the national games event," he stated.
 
The volunteer also remind spectators, who visit sporting venues hosting the PON XX competition, to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in the arena, as the committee and the volunteers have readied sufficient trash cans for disposing off their waste.
 
"This is because the success at the PON XX National Games is our common success too. Hence, we should maintain cleanliness, as the committee has readied sufficient trash cans at several points at the sporting venue," Manangsang stated.
 
Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura, being the main venue of the PON XX National Games, will host the national games' opening ceremony on Oct 2, with President Joko Widodo in attendance at the ceremony confirmed by officials.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Fishery Restrictions Should Solely be Imposed on Large-Scale Industry: Kiara

Fishery Restrictions Should Solely be Imposed on Large-Scale Industry: Kiara

English
indonesian government
Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

English
environment
Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 266 Covid-19 Patients

Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 266 Covid-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Faktor Risiko dan Antisipasi Penularan Covid-19 Selama Beraktivitas
Nasional

Faktor Risiko dan Antisipasi Penularan Covid-19 Selama Beraktivitas

Orang dengan Penghasilan di Atas Rp5 Miliar Bakal Kena Pajak 35%
Ekonomi

Orang dengan Penghasilan di Atas Rp5 Miliar Bakal Kena Pajak 35%

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI
Otomotif

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi
Internasional

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah <i>Hybrid</i>
Pendidikan

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah Hybrid

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme
Hiburan

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan
Olahraga

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!