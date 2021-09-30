Volunteers Maintain Cleanliness at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Other PON Venues

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jayapura: Around 200 of the total 620 volunteers partake in maintaining cleanliness and tidiness at the Lukas Enembe Stadium and other PON XX National Games' sporting venues in Jayapura District.Saverius Manangsang, a local resident volunteering for environmental work during the national games at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District, stated that apart from the stadium, the volunteers were deployed at three other match venues within the district."A total of 620 volunteers are to extend assistance at the PON Games in Jayapura District and be assigned to the four locations of Lukas Enembe Stadium, Barnabas Youwe Stadium, Sentani Auri Field, and Waibu Cricket Arena," Manangsang informed ANTARA on Thursday.The Lukas Enembe Stadium hosts the most volunteers for the city, and some 300 volunteers are assigned to Barnabas Youwe Stadium that will host football competitions and Sentani AURI Field hosting softball and baseball matches, according to the volunteer. Only 120 people assist the environmental work at the Waibu Cricket Arena, he remarked.Manangsang stated that those volunteers coming forward to extend assistance for the quadrennial games for its environmental work are mostly locals living in proximity to the sporting venues."The volunteers mostly live close to the sporting venues, and they have decided to take up the volunteer work, as they are keen to partake in the national games event," he stated.The volunteer also remind spectators, who visit sporting venues hosting the PON XX competition, to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in the arena, as the committee and the volunteers have readied sufficient trash cans for disposing off their waste."This is because the success at the PON XX National Games is our common success too. Hence, we should maintain cleanliness, as the committee has readied sufficient trash cans at several points at the sporting venue," Manangsang stated.Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura, being the main venue of the PON XX National Games, will host the national games' opening ceremony on Oct 2, with President Joko Widodo in attendance at the ceremony confirmed by officials.(WAH)