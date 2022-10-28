English  
Deputy Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata. (Photo: medcom.id)
KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 28 October 2022 16:00
Jakarta: Bangkalan Regent Abdul Latif Amin Imron has been named a suspect in a alleged graft case, Deputy Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata has said 
 
According to the KPK Deputy Chair, the Bangkalan leader has also been banned from traveling abroad by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights trought the Directorate General of Immigration.
 
"We have conducted a search and seizure," said Alex at the KPK Red and White Building in South Jakarta on Friday, October 28, 2022.

"Of course, if there is an investigation, there will be a suspect," said Alex/
 
The Bangkalan Regency Government Office was previously searched by the anti-corruption watchdog. A number of items were taken by KPK investigators during the search.
 
Bangkalan Regency is located on Madura Island. The region is part of East Java Province.
 
(WAH)

