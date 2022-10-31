English  
The Navy will deploy a total of three thousand personnel. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Navy will deploy a total of three thousand personnel. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Navy to Deploy Warships to Secure G20 Summit

Antara • 31 October 2022 19:28
Jakarta: The Indonesian Navy's Chief of Staff  Admiral Yudo Margono  has said that 12 warships will be deployed in Bali Island waters along with personnel and other equipment to secure the G20 Summit in November 2022.
 
"We need to ensure the security of heads of state, hence, we will ready and deploy combat-ready warships," he informed after inaugurating a military petrol station here on Monday.
 
Though he did not disclose which warships will be deployed for the summit, he said that they will be placed within a radius of 12 miles from Bali Island and surrounding regions.

"We will place larger warships at the outer (marine security) layer to avoid possible threats from our high seas or the exclusive economic zone," he added.
 
Besides the 12 warships, the Navy will deploy a total of three thousand personnel from several naval base units and naval warships for the G20 Summit, he said.
 
"Including Navy aircraft. I also instruct combatant warships with helidecks to take along the Navy helicopter, and officers from the Denjaka (marine counter-terrorism command) Kopaska (amphibious forces command) will board the warships," Margono informed.
 
He added that the Navy will organize a tactical floorgame to finalize security arrangements ahead of the summit.
 
"I want to see how the Second Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral T.S.N.B Hutabarat, as the commander of the marine task force unit for the G20 Security, (conducts his duty) with joint units from the first, second, and third fleet commands, as well as with the marines to finalize the projected personnel," the admiral said.
 
The 17th G20 Summit will be hosted in Bali on November 15–16, 2022. The summit will be the peak of the intensive process and efforts made throughout the G20 workflow of ministerial-level meetings, working groups, and engagement groups during Indonesia's year-long presidency.
 
Indonesia's theme for its G20 Presidency is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," which has served as the government's call to the world to work hand in hand, support one another to recover together, and grow stronger in a sustainable manner.
 
(WAH)

The Ministry of PUPR has also completed preparations for the arrangement of the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) area. (Photo: MoFA)

Ministry Completes Infrastructure Development for G20 Summit in Bali

