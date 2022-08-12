English  
6 provinces in Indonesia still do not have mental hospital facilities. (Photo: medcom.id)
6 provinces in Indonesia still do not have mental hospital facilities. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

Antara • 12 August 2022 20:02
Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture continues to encourage the optimization of mental health services to support improvement in the quality of public health.
 
"The ministry continues to encourage the optimization of mental health services, so that people can lead a good quality of life and be mentally healthy," the ministry's secretary, Y.B. Satya Sananugraha, remarked at the event titled "National Deliberation of the Indonesian Health Psychology Association", accessed here on, Friday.
 
Sananugraha affirmed that the optimization of mental health services aligns with Law No.18 of 2014 on mental health.

Law No. 18 of 2014 on mental health stipulates that the government guarantees that everyone leads a prosperous life, both physically and mentally, and can avail health services that is the mandate of the 1945 Constitution.
 
Hence, he said, the government encourages several regions that still lack mental health facilities to build them.
 
"Currently, six provinces in Indonesia -- Southeast Sulawesi, Gorontalo, West Papua, West Sulawesi, North Kalimantan, and Riau Islands -- still do not have mental hospital facilities," he remarked.
 
To this end, he echoed the government's commitment to accelerating the construction of mental hospitals in the six provinces.
 
"With the existence of mental health facilities in all regions, it is hoped that the handling of mental health problems can run quickly and optimally," he remarked.
 
The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture has coordinated with the Health Ministry to accelerate the construction of mental hospitals in the six provinces and to complete the work by 2024.
 
Furthermore, Sananugraha said the ministry also invited the Indonesian Psychological Association (HIMPSI) to play an active role in supporting the optimization of mental health services in the country.

 
(WAH)
