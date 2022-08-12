Over 170.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 58,218,431 today, increasing by 238,067 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 50,151 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,891,896.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 6,091 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,273,228.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,189.