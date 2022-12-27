President Jokowi Inaugurates Sadawarna Dam in Sumedang

The water infrastructure is expected to be able to support the agricultural sector in Sumedang and its surrounding regions, especially Indramayu.
"We know that Indramayu is the number one contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia. Of course we hope that productivity will not decrease, it must increase from 1.3 million tons to 1.8 million tons," President Jokowi said.
The Head of State also thanked the Regent and all Sumedang residents who allowed water from the Sadawarna Dam to flow to other areas.
"Earlier I asked the Regent, he said he was sincere. With an inundated area of 680 hectares, this reservoir can indeed irrigate approximately 4,280 hectares of rice fields. That's a lot," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Sadawarna Dam is the 33rd dam that Jokowi inaugurated since he started prioritizing infrastructure strengthening programs eight years ago. He believes that with the many reservoirs scattered throughout Indonesia, the agricultural sector can move even stronger and support the country's economy.