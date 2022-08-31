English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 19:07
Jakarta: Some 38,841 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,961,667, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 60,641,777 today, increasing by 134,999 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 17,017 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,368,515.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 4,563 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,358,808.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,384 to 6,156,034.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 157,566.

 
(WAH)
Indonesia Adds 4,563 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Generation Z is Starting Point for Building Indonesia's Glory: DPR Speaker

New Papua Provinces Formed in Line with Grassroots' Demands: President Jokowi

