English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The water of Batang Hari River is getting murkier. (photo: medcom.id)
The water of Batang Hari River is getting murkier. (photo: medcom.id)

Water Quality of Batang Hari River Raises Concerns: Jambi Governor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 July 2022 20:02
Jambi: Governor Al Haris pointed to the poor water quality of Jambi's Batang Hari River due to being polluted as a result of unlicensed gold mining activities conducted along its tributaries.
 
"The quality of (water of) our Batang Hari River is getting worse," Al Haris noted in front of the governor's official house located on the sides of Batang Hari River, Wednesday.
 
Al Haris expressed his concern at the event to commemorate the 30th World Water Day and the 11th National River Day in 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He explained that the water of Batang Hari River is getting murkier, and this situation will have an negative impact on the fluvial ecosystem, as he assessed that the river water quality deterioration was already at the threshold level.
 
The cleanliness level score of Batang Hari River was recorded at 49.59, or fell in the category of being polluted, Al Haris pointed out.
 
Hence, he urged all relevant parties, including the government and community, to review the actions being taken, especially through the Batang Hari clean movement.
 
Al Haris attributed the turbidity of Batang Hari River to unlicensed gold mining activities.
 
"It is a (cause for) concern that the Batang Hari River is already very murky," he stated.
 
The governor noted that the Jambi provincial government was preparing a plan to clean up the Batang Hari River by inviting all parties, including the society; academicians, such as varsities and students; the River Basin Area Forum (DAS), and environmental NGOs, for this activity.
 
Al Haris said he will also make agreements and commitments for Jambi's regions, whose territories are traversed by the Batang Hari River.
 
"The commitment contains agreements in the areas where the Batang Hari River passes through to help clean up the river and avoid activities that can damage and pollute the river," he remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Stresses Importance of Data Sovereignty

Indonesia Stresses Importance of Data Sovereignty

English
G20
Floods, Landslides Damage 106 Homes in Ambon City

Floods, Landslides Damage 106 Homes in Ambon City

English
floods
Transportation Minister Expects Private Investors to Develop Komodo Airport

Transportation Minister Expects Private Investors to Develop Komodo Airport

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
FIBA Asia Cup: Australia ke Semifinal Usai Kalahkan Jepang 99-85
Olahraga

FIBA Asia Cup: Australia ke Semifinal Usai Kalahkan Jepang 99-85

Waduh! Memasuki Kuartal III, Modal Asing Sudah Minggat USD2 Miliar
Ekonomi

Waduh! Memasuki Kuartal III, Modal Asing Sudah Minggat USD2 Miliar

Polisi Tangkap Nikita Mirzani di Mal
Hiburan

Polisi Tangkap Nikita Mirzani di Mal

Mulai Hari Ini, Remaja SCBD Kudu Cabut dari Dukuh Atas Sebelum Jam 10 Malam
Nasional

Mulai Hari Ini, Remaja SCBD Kudu Cabut dari Dukuh Atas Sebelum Jam 10 Malam

Kemenperin Nilai PEVS Diselenggarakan Di Waktu yang Tepat
Otomotif

Kemenperin Nilai PEVS Diselenggarakan Di Waktu yang Tepat

Hadapi Inflasi, Mahasiswa di Luar Negeri Setop Belanja Bumbu Dapur Indonesia
Pendidikan

Hadapi Inflasi, Mahasiswa di Luar Negeri Setop Belanja Bumbu Dapur Indonesia

Singgung Perang di Ukraina, Presiden Timor Leste: Kami Juga Pernah Merasakannya
Internasional

Singgung Perang di Ukraina, Presiden Timor Leste: Kami Juga Pernah Merasakannya

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!