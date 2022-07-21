Water Quality of Batang Hari River Raises Concerns: Jambi Governor

Jambi: Governor Al Haris pointed to the poor water quality of Jambi's Batang Hari River due to being polluted as a result of unlicensed gold mining activities conducted along its tributaries.
"The quality of (water of) our Batang Hari River is getting worse," Al Haris noted in front of the governor's official house located on the sides of Batang Hari River, Wednesday.
Al Haris expressed his concern at the event to commemorate the 30th World Water Day and the 11th National River Day in 2022.
He explained that the water of Batang Hari River is getting murkier, and this situation will have an negative impact on the fluvial ecosystem, as he assessed that the river water quality deterioration was already at the threshold level.
The cleanliness level score of Batang Hari River was recorded at 49.59, or fell in the category of being polluted, Al Haris pointed out.
Hence, he urged all relevant parties, including the government and community, to review the actions being taken, especially through the Batang Hari clean movement.
Al Haris attributed the turbidity of Batang Hari River to unlicensed gold mining activities.
"It is a (cause for) concern that the Batang Hari River is already very murky," he stated.
The governor noted that the Jambi provincial government was preparing a plan to clean up the Batang Hari River by inviting all parties, including the society; academicians, such as varsities and students; the River Basin Area Forum (DAS), and environmental NGOs, for this activity.
Al Haris said he will also make agreements and commitments for Jambi's regions, whose territories are traversed by the Batang Hari River.
"The commitment contains agreements in the areas where the Batang Hari River passes through to help clean up the river and avoid activities that can damage and pollute the river," he remarked.