Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: medcom.id/arbida nila hastika)
President Jokowi to Inaugurate Yudo Margono as New TNI Commander

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 11:35
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to inaugurate Admiral Yudo Margono as the new Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) Commander.
 
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 19 2022. The agenda was confirmed by Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin.
 
"Yes, tomorrow (Monday, December 19, 2022) the Commander-in-Chief will be inaugurated," Bey told reporters here on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
 
The Indonesian parliament earlier approved the appointment of the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy as the new military commander. He will replace General Andika Perkasa who is entering retirement age.
 
The approval was given during a plenary session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Yudo earlier underwent a fit and proper test that was organized by the Commission I.

Yudo expressed his gratitude to lawmakers for the approval. He is committed to carrying out his duties to the best of his ability.
 
"Of course I will carry out the duties of the TNI Commander with full sense of responsibility according to the wishes of the general public," said Yudo.
 
(WAH)

