The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
67,8 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2022 17:52
Jakarta: Some 20,299 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,545,534, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 69,368 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,847,009.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,451 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,707,504.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,806 to 6,515,100.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,362.

 
(WAH)

