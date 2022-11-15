Occupancy Rate in Bali Notably Increased during G20 Summit: Tourism Minister

"In the South Bali region, the increase in occupancy rate is very significant," Uno noted at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre here Tuesday.
The minister remarked that while the occupancy rate in the Nusa Dua area reaches 100 percent, the occupancy rate around the Nusa Dua region was recorded at 80 percent, while the South Bali region recorded a 70-percent occupancy rate.
The occupancy rate in other Bali regions also recorded a significant increase, he stated.
"This proves that (the impact of the G20 Summit) occurred not only at a single Nusa Dua region but is also felt throughout the Bali region," Uno said.
The minister pointed out that the G20 Summit also positively impacted the tourism and creative economy sector in the province, including the increase in vehicle rent, record sales at local MSMEs, and availability of new jobs for residents.
"Vehicle rental (businesses) recorded full reservation, MSMEs recorded two to threefold sales increase, and new jobs were created, which is part of the creation of 1.1 million new jobs in the tourism sector this year," the minister remarked.
Indonesia, the current holder of the G20 Presidency, is hosting the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.
Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) currently has 20 members: the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia, and the European Union.
Under its presidency themed "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," Indonesia focuses on three priority sectors -- "strengthening of global health architecture", "digital transformation", and "energy transition" -- to achieve solutions for recovery.