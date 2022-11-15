English  
    Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
    Occupancy Rate in Bali Notably Increased during G20 Summit: Tourism Minister

    Antara • 15 November 2022 17:16
    Badung: The occupancy rate in Bali, especially in the South Bali region, surged significantly during the G20 Summit, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno stated.
     
    "In the South Bali region, the increase in occupancy rate is very significant," Uno noted at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre here Tuesday.
     
    The minister remarked that while the occupancy rate in the Nusa Dua area reaches 100 percent, the occupancy rate around the Nusa Dua region was recorded at 80 percent, while the South Bali region recorded a 70-percent occupancy rate.

    The occupancy rate in other Bali regions also recorded a significant increase, he stated.
     
    "This proves that (the impact of the G20 Summit) occurred not only at a single Nusa Dua region but is also felt throughout the Bali region," Uno said.
     
    The minister pointed out that the G20 Summit also positively impacted the tourism and creative economy sector in the province, including the increase in vehicle rent, record sales at local MSMEs, and availability of new jobs for residents.
     
    "Vehicle rental (businesses) recorded full reservation, MSMEs recorded two to threefold sales increase, and new jobs were created, which is part of the creation of 1.1 million new jobs in the tourism sector this year," the minister remarked.
     
    Indonesia, the current holder of the G20 Presidency, is hosting the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.
     
    Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) currently has 20 members: the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia, and the European Union.
     
    Under its presidency themed "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," Indonesia focuses on three priority sectors -- "strengthening of global health architecture", "digital transformation", and "energy transition" -- to achieve solutions for recovery.
     
    (WAH)

    Zero Indonesian Provinces Recorded Low HDI Score: BPS

    Indonesia Adds 7,893 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    Hasil NBA: Poole Bawa Warriors Bekuk Spurs
    Olahraga

    Hasil NBA: Poole Bawa Warriors Bekuk Spurs

    Rangkaian KTT G20 Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Bali hingga 6%
    Ekonomi

    Rangkaian KTT G20 Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Bali hingga 6%

    Tips Hasilkan Foto Estetik Pakai Kamera HP
    Teknologi

    Tips Hasilkan Foto Estetik Pakai Kamera HP

    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20
    Internasional

    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?
    Hiburan

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

