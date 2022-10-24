English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Palestine is Indonesia's Bestfriend: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 October 2022 12:26
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has welcomed the arrival of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh to Indonesia. 
 
According to the Indonesian Head of State, Palestine is a close friend of Indonesia.
 
"Palestine is one of the first countries to recognize Indonesia's independence," said Jokowi when opening a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, October 24, 2022.
 
"Indonesia has also consistently supported the Palestinian struggle for independence," added Jokowi.
 
The Indonesian President hopes that relations between the two countries can be strengthened through the bilateral meeting. 

In addition, various new collaborations are expected to emerge during the bilateral meeting.
 
"I hope His Majesty's visit can further strengthen this already good relationship," said the former governor of Jakarta.
 
Previously, during a joint tree planting session, Shtayyeh expressed his gratitude to Jokowi for such a warm welcome. 
 
He said he was happy because he was given the opportunity to plant trees in the area of ??the Presidential Palace.
 
"A Jerusalem tree at the heart of Indonesia. Thank you, Mr President, for making this happen. Barakallah," said Shtayyeh.
 
(WAH)

