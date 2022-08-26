Over 60 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 60,081,694 today, increasing by 138,942 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 34,188 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203232,296.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 4,549 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,338,906.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,758 to 6,134,880.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,478.