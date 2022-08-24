English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Army (TNI AD) Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurrahman. (Photo: medcom.id/christian)
Indonesian Army (TNI AD) Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurrahman. (Photo: medcom.id/christian)

Chief of Staff Visits Site of Future Army Headquarters in Nusantara

Antara • 24 August 2022 21:00
Balikpapan: Indonesian Army (TNI AD) Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurrahman visited the site of the future Army Headquarters in the new capital Nusantara in Sepaku, North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
 
"The Indonesian Army will follow up (on the visit) by establishing an Army Headquarters Sub-detachment, and we will formulate an evaluation based on our observation that we will hand over to the government," Abdurrahman stated, as per the Army information office press statement received here, Wednesday.
 
The evaluation will include all calculations and suggestions to ensure that the position of the Army headquarters will be strategic to secure the new capital optimally, he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the visit on Tuesday (August 23), the chief of staff heard details about the planned development of the Army headquarters from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing's National Road Development Agency (BPJN) Head, Junaidi ST.
 
Abdurrahman then reiterated the Army's commitment to supporting the central government in developing the new capital.
 
He said that the Army, through the VI/Mulawarman Regional Military Command, has provided support to the regional authority to ensure secure and smooth development of the new capital.
 
"(This includes) the plan to establish the Army Headquarters Sub-detachment," he said.
 
Following the visit to the future Army Headquarters, the chief of staff also visited the Sepaku Dam construction site. The dam is expected to provide water to the new capital and surrounding regions, including the Speaker region.
 
Deputy Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Agus Subiyanto, Army Headquarters top brass, the Army central executing board head, and Army armament centre commander accompanied Abdurrahman during the visit to the future Army Headquarters site.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!