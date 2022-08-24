Chief of Staff Visits Site of Future Army Headquarters in Nusantara

"The Indonesian Army will follow up (on the visit) by establishing an Army Headquarters Sub-detachment, and we will formulate an evaluation based on our observation that we will hand over to the government," Abdurrahman stated, as per the Army information office press statement received here, Wednesday.
The evaluation will include all calculations and suggestions to ensure that the position of the Army headquarters will be strategic to secure the new capital optimally, he remarked.
During the visit on Tuesday (August 23), the chief of staff heard details about the planned development of the Army headquarters from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing's National Road Development Agency (BPJN) Head, Junaidi ST.
Abdurrahman then reiterated the Army's commitment to supporting the central government in developing the new capital.
He said that the Army, through the VI/Mulawarman Regional Military Command, has provided support to the regional authority to ensure secure and smooth development of the new capital.
"(This includes) the plan to establish the Army Headquarters Sub-detachment," he said.
Following the visit to the future Army Headquarters, the chief of staff also visited the Sepaku Dam construction site. The dam is expected to provide water to the new capital and surrounding regions, including the Speaker region.
Deputy Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Agus Subiyanto, Army Headquarters top brass, the Army central executing board head, and Army armament centre commander accompanied Abdurrahman during the visit to the future Army Headquarters site.