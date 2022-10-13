English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,263. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,263. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,830 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 17:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,830 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,452,078.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,713 to 6,276,589..
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,263.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Medcom.id

Vaksinasi Covid-19 Terus Digenjot, 171 Juta Masyarakat Terlindungi Dosis Kedua

Nearly 171.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Requires Full COVID-19 Vaccination for G20 Summit Delegates

Indonesia Requires Full COVID-19 Vaccination for G20 Summit Delegates

English
vaccination
Nearly 171.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Pandemic-Created Leading Sectors Shoring Up Indonesian Economy: OJK

Pandemic-Created Leading Sectors Shoring Up Indonesian Economy: OJK

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Satgas Transformasi Sepak Bola Indonesia Resmi Terbentuk
Olahraga

Satgas Transformasi Sepak Bola Indonesia Resmi Terbentuk

Presiden: Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Bukan Proyek Bantuan
Nasional

Presiden: Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Bukan Proyek Bantuan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan

Bos OJK: Biar Kata Ekonomi Kita Kuat, Tetap Saja Harus Siaga dari Risiko Global!
Ekonomi

Bos OJK: Biar Kata Ekonomi Kita Kuat, Tetap Saja Harus Siaga dari Risiko Global!

Rizky Billar Resmi Ditahan di Kasus KDRT
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Resmi Ditahan di Kasus KDRT

Indonesia Masih Ditahap Kenalan dengan Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Indonesia Masih Ditahap Kenalan dengan Kendaraan Listrik

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran
Internasional

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!