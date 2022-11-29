English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Explains Decision to Nominate Yudo Margono as Military Commander

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 November 2022 14:34
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has explained his decision to nominate Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono as the next Indonesian Military (TNI) commander. 
 
According to the Indonesian Head of State, he wants to maintain the tradition of rotating the leadership of TNI among its three services.
 
The current TNI Commander is General Andika Perkasa from the Indonesian Army. Previously, the position was held by Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto from the Indonesian Air Force.
 
"Currently we are proposing one candidate, namely the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy. We want to rotate it," said President Jokowi in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
 
State Secretary Pratikno submitted a presidential letter on the replacement of the TNI commander to the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) on Monday, November 28, 2022. Yudo is expected to undergo a fit and proper test in the near future.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We need to consider the psychological aspect. It is not mandatory to rotate it but the psychological aspect must be maintained," said Presidential Chief of State Moeldoko some time ago.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Indonesians Urged to Ease Tensions Ahead of Elections

House Will Process New TNI Commander Appointment Quickly: Speaker

Special Task Force Should Follow Up Agreements at G20 Summit: Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Gopay Most Widely Used Digital Wallet in Indonesia: Research

Gopay Most Widely Used Digital Wallet in Indonesia: Research

English
GoPay
Somalia's Economy Expected to Expand: World Bank

Somalia's Economy Expected to Expand: World Bank

English
somalia
UN Chief Reaffirms Support to Palestinian People

UN Chief Reaffirms Support to Palestinian People

English
palestine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
162 Korban Gempa Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Luar Cianjur
Nasional

162 Korban Gempa Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Luar Cianjur

Satu Tahun Keketuaan ASEAN Tak Cukup untuk Selesaikan Isu Myanmar
Internasional

Satu Tahun Keketuaan ASEAN Tak Cukup untuk Selesaikan Isu Myanmar

Menaker: Penetapan UMP 2023 Kondusif
Ekonomi

Menaker: Penetapan UMP 2023 Kondusif

ITS Bikin Pikap Listrik, Jarak Tempuhnya Sampai 200 KM
Otomotif

ITS Bikin Pikap Listrik, Jarak Tempuhnya Sampai 200 KM

Klasemen Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Prancis, Brasil, Portugal Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Klasemen Sementara Piala Dunia 2022: Prancis, Brasil, Portugal Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar

Jangan Lewatkan, Program Bangkit 2023 Sediakan 12 Ribu Kuota Mahasiswa
Pendidikan

Jangan Lewatkan, Program Bangkit 2023 Sediakan 12 Ribu Kuota Mahasiswa

Petualangan Sherina 2 Siap Diproduksi di Tengah Hutan Kalimantan
Hiburan

Petualangan Sherina 2 Siap Diproduksi di Tengah Hutan Kalimantan

Cara Buat Instafest Spotify yang Viral di Medsos, Bikin Poster ala Konser Musik
Teknologi

Cara Buat Instafest Spotify yang Viral di Medsos, Bikin Poster ala Konser Musik

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!