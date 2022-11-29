Jokowi Explains Decision to Nominate Yudo Margono as Military Commander

According to the Indonesian Head of State, he wants to maintain the tradition of rotating the leadership of TNI among its three services.
The current TNI Commander is General Andika Perkasa from the Indonesian Army. Previously, the position was held by Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto from the Indonesian Air Force.
"Currently we are proposing one candidate, namely the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy. We want to rotate it," said President Jokowi in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
State Secretary Pratikno submitted a presidential letter on the replacement of the TNI commander to the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) on Monday, November 28, 2022. Yudo is expected to undergo a fit and proper test in the near future.
"We need to consider the psychological aspect. It is not mandatory to rotate it but the psychological aspect must be maintained," said Presidential Chief of State Moeldoko some time ago.