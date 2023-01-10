English  
PBSI will start focusing on the intensive program of athletes projected to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo: medcom.id)
PBSI Summons 92 Badminton Athletes for 2023 Centralized National Training

Antara • 10 January 2023 16:57
Jakarta: The Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) officially summoned 92 athletes to participate in the centralized national training in 2023.
 
"Most of the athletes, who were called up, had experienced the centralized national training in the previous year. Hence, I do not think they have any obstacles," PBSI's Head of Coaching and Achievement Rionny Mainaky stated here on Tuesday.
 
According to Mainaky, the centralized national training in 2023 aims to improve the athletes' performance, considering that the tournament setting has returned to normal, and the competition is quite fierce.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The 92 athletes comprised sportspersons, who joined the national training in the previous year, new athletes chosen through national selection, and those picked through the achievement monitoring path.
 
Mainaky expected that all athletes participating in the national training would deliver maximum performance, both during training and matches.
 
"For those who are new, they have to show their best. Getting in here (the national training) is not easy, they have worked so hard, so do not waste it," he stated.
 
Regarding the relegation of athletes, nothing has changed in terms of assessment, and all is in accordance with the criteria and parameters set by PBSI, he explained.
 
Some athletes were sent home, as they did not meet the parameters, such as issues with achievements that are disproportionate with their age and duration in the national training, injuries, and character factors.
 
"However, we still give opportunities to some athletes for the next six months for the final assessment, and there is an athlete, who shifts from women's singles to women's doubles, such as Siti Sarah Azzahra. We see her as having potential there," he remarked.
 
In addition, PBSI will start focusing on the intensive program of athletes projected to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympic qualification for badminton is set to begin on May 1, 2023, and last until April 28, 2024. 

 
(WAH)

