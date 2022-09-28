English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Receives Honorary Title from Sultanate of Ternate

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2022 13:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a honorary title, Dada Ma Dopo Malamo, from the Sultanate of Ternate. 
 
The title was given directly by the 49th Sultan of Ternate, Hidayatullah Sjah, at the Kedaton of Sultan of Ternate in North Maluku on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
 
"This morning I received a title from the Sultanate of Ternate, from Sultan Hidayatullah Sjah, with the title Dada Ma Dopo Malomo," said Jokowi after the ceremony.
 
The Indonesian Head of State also expressed his appreciation to the Sultanate of Ternate. 
 
According to the Indonesian President, the Sultanate of Ternate has been maintaining and caring for local customs, local traditions, and local wisdom.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I really appreciate what the Sultanate of Ternate has done to maintain, care for customs, traditions and local wisdom," he said.
 
On the same occasion, Sultan Hidayatullah Sjah explained that the title of Dada Ma Dopo Malomo has the meaning of being a great leader or leader of a large country.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

No More Asphalt Imports by 2024: Jokowi

President Jokowi Commends Buton Sultanate for Preserving Local Wisdom

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Supports Efforts to Achieve Universal Connectivity

Indonesia Supports Efforts to Achieve Universal Connectivity

English
technology
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 31 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 31 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
UN Condemns Violent Response to Protests in Iran

UN Condemns Violent Response to Protests in Iran

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Nah Loh!</i> KPK Usut Harga Sewa Jet Pribadi Lukas Enembe dan Keluarga
Nasional

Nah Loh! KPK Usut Harga Sewa Jet Pribadi Lukas Enembe dan Keluarga

<i>Dear</i> PLN, Selesaikan Dulu Masalah <i>Oversupply</i> Pembangkit Baru <i>Jalanin</i> Kompor Listrik
Ekonomi

Dear PLN, Selesaikan Dulu Masalah Oversupply Pembangkit Baru Jalanin Kompor Listrik

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 ‘Raptor Lake” Muncul, untuk Desktop
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 ‘Raptor Lake” Muncul, untuk Desktop

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?
Internasional

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023
Otomotif

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023

<i>Ga</i> Cuma 100, <i>Nih</i> Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022
Pendidikan

Ga Cuma 100, Nih Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'
Hiburan

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!