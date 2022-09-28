President Jokowi Receives Honorary Title from Sultanate of Ternate

The title was given directly by the 49th Sultan of Ternate, Hidayatullah Sjah, at the Kedaton of Sultan of Ternate in North Maluku on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
"This morning I received a title from the Sultanate of Ternate, from Sultan Hidayatullah Sjah, with the title Dada Ma Dopo Malomo," said Jokowi after the ceremony.
The Indonesian Head of State also expressed his appreciation to the Sultanate of Ternate.
According to the Indonesian President, the Sultanate of Ternate has been maintaining and caring for local customs, local traditions, and local wisdom.
"I really appreciate what the Sultanate of Ternate has done to maintain, care for customs, traditions and local wisdom," he said.
On the same occasion, Sultan Hidayatullah Sjah explained that the title of Dada Ma Dopo Malomo has the meaning of being a great leader or leader of a large country.