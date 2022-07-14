Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Rise to 12,478

Jakarta: The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, continues to increase.
According to the Jakarta Health Office, the number increased by 1,153 to 12,478 on Wednesday.
"The number increased by 1,153, bringing the total number to 12,478," the Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, said in a written statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jakarta's positivity rate or the percentage of positive test results reached 13.9 percent in the past week.
It was higher than the national positivity rate which reached 11.5 percent in the past week.
According to recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the positivity should be no higher than 5 percent.