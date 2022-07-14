English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,827. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,827. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,584 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 July 2022 18:13
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,123,753.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,872 to 5,942,436.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,827.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IDI Predicts Indonesia Entering Fourth COVID-19 Wave

IDI Predicts Indonesia Entering Fourth COVID-19 Wave

English
covid-19 pandemic
Indonesian Ombudsman Lauds Ministry. Task Force' Efforts to Handle FMD

Indonesian Ombudsman Lauds Ministry. Task Force' Efforts to Handle FMD

English
ombudsman
Booster Vaccine Becomes Pre-Requisite to Pass Cross-Border Posts: Indonesia's BNPP

Booster Vaccine Becomes Pre-Requisite to Pass Cross-Border Posts: Indonesia's BNPP

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Negara-negara yang Sepakati Transparansi Pajak dengan RI
Ekonomi

Ini Negara-negara yang Sepakati Transparansi Pajak dengan RI

5 Ribu Orang Divaksinasi Dosis Kedua pada 14 Juli
Nasional

5 Ribu Orang Divaksinasi Dosis Kedua pada 14 Juli

All New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Usung Banyak Fitur Baru
Otomotif

All New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Usung Banyak Fitur Baru

Jalur Portofolio Masih Dibuka, UM Unggah 'Ngga Perlu Good Looking'
Pendidikan

Jalur Portofolio Masih Dibuka, UM Unggah 'Ngga Perlu Good Looking'

Dembele Sepakat Bertahan di Barcelona
Olahraga

Dembele Sepakat Bertahan di Barcelona

Jepang Peringatkan Kasus Covid-19 yang Meningkat dengan Cepat
Internasional

Jepang Peringatkan Kasus Covid-19 yang Meningkat dengan Cepat

Arya Saloka dan Dian Sastro Berperan dalam Serial Terbaru Netflix
Hiburan

Arya Saloka dan Dian Sastro Berperan dalam Serial Terbaru Netflix

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM
Teknologi

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!