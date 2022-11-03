English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 65.2 Million People Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose in Indonesia: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2022 21:07
Jakarta: Some 16,925 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,937,332, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, 55,127 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,193,649.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 4,951 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,507,610.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,882 to 6,316,793.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 158,737.

 
(WAH)

