Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 13

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 13 October 2022 11:59
Jakarta: Some 13 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 3 this morning
 
"There are 5 males and 8 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of Delta wave in Indonesia, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)

