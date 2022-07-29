Australian Volunteers Back in Indonesia: Ambassador

Canberra: After shifting to remote volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Volunteers Program is back on the ground in Indonesia.
The Australian Volunteers program is an active contributor to Australia’s development program in Indonesia - supporting Indonesia’s development priorities since 1951.
Australian Volunteers in Indonesia undertake assignments in collaboration with Indonesian organisations in the both the private and public sector.
Assignments for volunteers can range between a few months to two years.
"I am pleased to see the Australian volunteers seeking to exchange knowledge and skills with local organisations, people and communities in Indonesia," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM said in a press release on Friday.
"The Australian Volunteers program is an important and long-standing part of the Australian Government’s development cooperation program," said Ambassador Williams.
Australian volunteers come to Indonesia from a wide variety of age groups and professional backgrounds, to work in a range of fields from health, education, environment, sport, arts and community projects.
Before the pandemic, in 2018-2019, the Australian Volunteers Program in Indonesia supported 155 assignments across Indonesia.
Volunteers support partner organisations across the Indonesian archipelago, with partner organisations located in Bali, Central Kalimantan, DKI Jakarta, DI Yogyakarta, West Java, Lombok, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, South Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara.