English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

Australian Volunteers Back in Indonesia: Ambassador

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 July 2022 18:55
Canberra: After shifting to remote volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Volunteers Program is back on the ground in Indonesia. 
 
The Australian Volunteers program is an active contributor to Australia’s development program in Indonesia - supporting Indonesia’s development priorities since 1951. 
 
Australian Volunteers in Indonesia undertake assignments in collaboration with Indonesian organisations in the both the private and public sector. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Assignments for volunteers can range between a few months to two years.
 
"I am pleased to see the Australian volunteers seeking to exchange knowledge and skills with local organisations, people and communities in Indonesia," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM said in a press release on Friday.
 
"The Australian Volunteers program is an important and long-standing part of the Australian Government’s development cooperation program," said Ambassador Williams.
 
Australian volunteers come to Indonesia from a wide variety of age groups and professional backgrounds, to work in a range of fields from health, education, environment, sport, arts and community projects.
 
Before the pandemic, in 2018-2019, the Australian Volunteers Program in Indonesia supported 155 assignments across Indonesia. 
 
Volunteers support partner organisations across the Indonesian archipelago, with partner organisations located in Bali, Central Kalimantan, DKI Jakarta, DI Yogyakarta, West Java, Lombok, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, South Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 170 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 170 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
vaccine
Positive Money Supply Growth Recorded in June: BI

Positive Money Supply Growth Recorded in June: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia Adds 5.831 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 5.831 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
WNI Disekap di Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 60 Orang
Nasional

WNI Disekap di Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 60 Orang

Mantap! BI: Dana Asing Mengalir Rp4,6 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Mantap! BI: Dana Asing Mengalir Rp4,6 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss
Internasional

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus
Hiburan

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia

Darurat Kekurangan Guru, PGRI Desak Pemerintah Tuntaskan Pengangkatan Honorer
Pendidikan

Darurat Kekurangan Guru, PGRI Desak Pemerintah Tuntaskan Pengangkatan Honorer

Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!