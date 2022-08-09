English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Expedites Booster Vaccinations to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission

Antara • 09 August 2022 16:44
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has expedited booster vaccination as an effort to suppress COVID-19 transmission following an increase in the number of Neighborhood Units (RT) entering the red zone to 28.
 
"We have urged the related elements regarding efforts to accelerate the third vaccine or booster vaccine for residents in Jakarta," Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall, Tuesday.
 
One of the efforts made by the local government to accelerate booster vaccination is by opening vaccination booths at a crowded public place, including during the Citayam Fashion Week in the Sudirman area.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The goal is to bring booster vaccination services closer to the community in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Patria stated.
 
He also reminded the public to always implement health protocols, including wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining distance.
 
The deputy governor sought support from all related parties to collaborate in accelerating the achievement of booster vaccination.
 
"Jakarta Province will continue to intensify the administration of third vaccine or booster to reach 100-percent coverage like the first and second vaccines," Patria noted.
 
Based on data from the Jakarta Health Service, the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination for the first dose until Monday had reached 12.6 million, or 125 percent of the target of 10 million people.
 
The second dose coverage had reached 10.7 million, or 106 percent, while that for the third dose had reached 4.6 million.
 
Meanwhile, the Jakarta Health Service noted that the increase in the number of RTs prone to COVID-19 entering the red zone during the August 1-7, 2022, period had reached 28 compared to seven RTs recorded in mid-July.
 
The COVID-19 red zone RTs are most widely spread across North Jakarta and West Jakarta, with each reaching 10 RTs, followed by South Jakarta, with four RTs; and Central Jakarta and East Jakarta, each with two red zones RTs.
 
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 until Monday had increased by 2,300 in the city.
 
Meanwhile, the number of active cases, both treated and isolated, in 140 referral hospitals in Jakarta, has decreased by 424.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 6,276 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,276 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesian Economy Must Grow 6% Annually to Achieve 2045 Vision: Ministry

Indonesian Economy Must Grow 6% Annually to Achieve 2045 Vision: Ministry

English
indonesian economy
BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

BRIN Prioritizes Food, Energy Research

English
BRIN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Harian Covid-19 Tembus 6.000
Nasional

Kasus Harian Covid-19 Tembus 6.000

Tiga Warga Palestina Tewas dalam Serangan Terbaru Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Tiga Warga Palestina Tewas dalam Serangan Terbaru Israel di Tepi Barat

5 Bek Kiri Termahal di Dunia, No.1 Mantan Pemain Barcelona (Bagian 2-habis)
Olahraga

5 Bek Kiri Termahal di Dunia, No.1 Mantan Pemain Barcelona (Bagian 2-habis)

Erick Thohir: Pelabuhan Terminal Kijing Jadi Akselerator Pertumbuhan Nasional
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir: Pelabuhan Terminal Kijing Jadi Akselerator Pertumbuhan Nasional

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai <i>Hot Trending Billboard</i>
Hiburan

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai Hot Trending Billboard

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK
Pendidikan

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget
Otomotif

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!