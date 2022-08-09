Jakarta Expedites Booster Vaccinations to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has expedited booster vaccination as an effort to suppress COVID-19 transmission following an increase in the number of Neighborhood Units (RT) entering the red zone to 28.
"We have urged the related elements regarding efforts to accelerate the third vaccine or booster vaccine for residents in Jakarta," Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall, Tuesday.
One of the efforts made by the local government to accelerate booster vaccination is by opening vaccination booths at a crowded public place, including during the Citayam Fashion Week in the Sudirman area.
The goal is to bring booster vaccination services closer to the community in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Patria stated.
He also reminded the public to always implement health protocols, including wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining distance.
The deputy governor sought support from all related parties to collaborate in accelerating the achievement of booster vaccination.
"Jakarta Province will continue to intensify the administration of third vaccine or booster to reach 100-percent coverage like the first and second vaccines," Patria noted.
Based on data from the Jakarta Health Service, the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination for the first dose until Monday had reached 12.6 million, or 125 percent of the target of 10 million people.
The second dose coverage had reached 10.7 million, or 106 percent, while that for the third dose had reached 4.6 million.
Meanwhile, the Jakarta Health Service noted that the increase in the number of RTs prone to COVID-19 entering the red zone during the August 1-7, 2022, period had reached 28 compared to seven RTs recorded in mid-July.
The COVID-19 red zone RTs are most widely spread across North Jakarta and West Jakarta, with each reaching 10 RTs, followed by South Jakarta, with four RTs; and Central Jakarta and East Jakarta, each with two red zones RTs.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 until Monday had increased by 2,300 in the city.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases, both treated and isolated, in 140 referral hospitals in Jakarta, has decreased by 424.