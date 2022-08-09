Jakarta: The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) plans to question the former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, on Thursday.
"We want to do it in the morning or afternoon. We will check Pak Sambo's availability on Thursday. We are still negotiating the schedule but we want it to be conducted here (Komnas HAM head office)," said Komnas HAM chairman Ahmad Taufan Damanik at his office in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. .
According to him, Komnas HAM has examined several information related to the death of Brigadier J.
The questioning, Taufan said, is intended to complete the examination.
"Then we can make conclusions. Of course we need a lot of data to explain the case," he said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed that the investigation into the death of Brigadier Novriansyah Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J must be conducted thoroughly.
"I have said from the beginning. Investigate thoroughly. Don't hesitate," said President Jokowi in West Kalimantan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
According to the President, the National Police must prioritize transparency to protect the law encorcement agency's public image.