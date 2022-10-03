English  
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)
Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Antara • 03 October 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated that prompt medical treatment for the 26 remaining victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, should be ensured to prevent any other lives from being lost.
 
"Victims must receive prompt medical treatment. As far as I have understood, 26 victims are still in hospitals," Sadikin stated at the Presidential Palace complex here Monday.
 
While expressing hope that such tragedy would not occur in future, the minister said that all stakeholders organizing football matches, such as the organizing committee, security officers, and the sports association, should ready all aspects properly before the match day.

He also highlighted the need for stakeholders in the sports sector to understand and implement health and security protocols in sports matches where huge crowds are expected.
 
Sadikin made assurance that his side will intensify collaboration with the youth and sports ministry to deliberate operational procedures for sports matches.
 
"We will discuss together with the youth and sports minister, as all major sports associations already have their standards. We will study those standards with the ministry and will disseminate (information on) it to all stakeholders," he noted.
 
Earlier, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD stated that the government had established an independent joint fact-finding team to investigate the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, on October 1.
 
"To investigate the Kanjuruhan Stadium incident that occurred on October 1, 2022, the government has established an independent fact-finding team," Mahfud stated at a press conference at the coordinating ministry office here, Monday.
 
Mahfud said he will preside over the fact-finding team, and officials from relevant ministries and government institutions, professional football organizations, observers, academics, and mass media would partake as team members. 
 
(WAH)

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

Govt Monitors Child, Women Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

