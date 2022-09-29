English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In the initial stage, Bio Farma will produce 20 million doses of IndoVac. (Photo: medcom.id)
In the initial stage, Bio Farma will produce 20 million doses of IndoVac. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bio Farma to Produce 20 Million IndoVac Doses

Antara • 29 September 2022 21:18
Jakarta: PT Bio Farma has decided to produce 20 million doses of the IndoVac COVID-19 vaccine after obtaining emergency-use authorization (EUA) from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM).
 
"We (will) immediately produce them because we have prepared them. The production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practices (CPOB/GMP) certification from BPOM," President Director of the state-owned pharmaceutical company Honesti Basyir  informed here on Thursday.
 
In the initial stage, Bio Farma will produce 20 million doses of IndoVac at a production facility in Bandung, West Java, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on the EUA, IndoVac is intended to be used as the primary dose for people aged 18 years and above, he added.
 
"However, we have also prepared for clinical trials of boosters doses for adults. They are already ongoing. (Meanwhile,) we are also preparing for clinical trials for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (for primary doses)," Basyir said.
 
According to the work plan, IndoVac, which has been developed by Bio Farma and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), will be readied in stages, including clinical trials on adults, teenagers, and children.
 
Basyir said that the vaccine, which uses the recombinant protein technology platform, has obtained halal certification and can be adapted to new strains of COVID-19.
 
"IndoVac has also received halal certification. So, we are straight to production," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Bio Farma informed that production could be increased to 40 million doses per year in 2023, and in 2024, the production capacity could be increased to 100 million doses per year, depending on the demand.
 
On Wednesday, BPOM issued an EUA for the use of IndoVac as a primary vaccine (for providing the first and second doses) for adults.
 
"The domestically (produced) vaccine IndoVac from Bio Farma with Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) has received EUA as a primary vaccine for adults," BPOM head Penny K. Lukito said.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The meeting is organized to present case studies and achievements in various countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Highlights COVID-19 Handling Success at OECD Meeting in Paris

Vaksin Dosis Kedua Disuntikkan ke 20 Ribu Orang Hari Ini

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Singapore to Ramp Up Maritime Surveillance

Indonesia, Singapore to Ramp Up Maritime Surveillance

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Highlights COVID-19 Handling Success at OECD Meeting in Paris

Indonesia Highlights COVID-19 Handling Success at OECD Meeting in Paris

English
vaccination
Gathering of New Colombo Plan Held in Indonesia

Gathering of New Colombo Plan Held in Indonesia

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nah Lho, Febri Diansyah Diminta Tanya Soal Suap ke Sambo
Nasional

Nah Lho, Febri Diansyah Diminta Tanya Soal Suap ke Sambo

Pegang Data Valid, Jokowi <i>Pede</i> Angka Kemiskinan Ekstrem 0% di 2024
Ekonomi

Pegang Data Valid, Jokowi Pede Angka Kemiskinan Ekstrem 0% di 2024

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali

Siap-siap <i>Gaes</i>, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit
Pendidikan

Siap-siap Gaes, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis
Olahraga

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat
Internasional

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah
Otomotif

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!