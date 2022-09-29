Bio Farma to Produce 20 Million IndoVac Doses

"We (will) immediately produce them because we have prepared them. The production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practices (CPOB/GMP) certification from BPOM," President Director of the state-owned pharmaceutical company Honesti Basyir informed here on Thursday.
In the initial stage, Bio Farma will produce 20 million doses of IndoVac at a production facility in Bandung, West Java, he said.
Based on the EUA, IndoVac is intended to be used as the primary dose for people aged 18 years and above, he added.
"However, we have also prepared for clinical trials of boosters doses for adults. They are already ongoing. (Meanwhile,) we are also preparing for clinical trials for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (for primary doses)," Basyir said.
According to the work plan, IndoVac, which has been developed by Bio Farma and Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), will be readied in stages, including clinical trials on adults, teenagers, and children.
Basyir said that the vaccine, which uses the recombinant protein technology platform, has obtained halal certification and can be adapted to new strains of COVID-19.
"IndoVac has also received halal certification. So, we are straight to production," he said.
Meanwhile, Bio Farma informed that production could be increased to 40 million doses per year in 2023, and in 2024, the production capacity could be increased to 100 million doses per year, depending on the demand.
On Wednesday, BPOM issued an EUA for the use of IndoVac as a primary vaccine (for providing the first and second doses) for adults.
"The domestically (produced) vaccine IndoVac from Bio Farma with Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) has received EUA as a primary vaccine for adults," BPOM head Penny K. Lukito said.