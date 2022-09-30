English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Buoyant about 30% Reduction in Greenhouse Effect by 2030: Environmental Office

Antara • 30 September 2022 16:56
Jakarta: The Jakarta Environmental Office is optimistic of achieving the target of reducing the greenhouse effect by 30 percent by 2030, as the capital residents' awareness of using public transportation continues to increase.
 
"The public movement in using public transportation is getting better," Head of the Jakarta Environmental Office Asep Kuswanto stated here on Friday.
 
According to Kuswanto, the number of users of public transportation in Jakarta has reached one million per day, with bus rapid transit TransJakarta contributing the most, at 700 thousand riders.

In addition, Kuswanto said the installation of solar panels and waste management in buildings are expected to reduce the greenhouse effect.
 
He noted that realization of the greenhouse effect reduction target in Jakarta has reached 26 percent.
 
Currently, the Jakarta provincial government was reviewing tax incentives for the management of buildings that use solar panels.
 
Meanwhile, the fuel price hike has led to an increase in public transport passengers, especially TransJakarta.
 
TransJakarta Corporate Secretary Anang Rizkani Noor pointed to a 10-percent increase in the number of passengers, with the highest recorded on September 28, 2022, at 792 thousand.
 
To expand services, TransJakarta and the Jakarta Transportation Office increased the number of routes to cover buffer areas, including Bekasi, West Java, and Ciputat, Tangerang.
 
Syafrin Liputo from the Jakarta Transportation Office remarked that the route expansion is expected to attract more passengers, considering that some 12 million motorcycles enter Jakarta on weekdays.
 
"Now is the time to use public transportation that has been prepared by the government, which can be more efficient and healthier," Liputo remarked.
 
According to the emission inventory data from the Jakarta Environmental Office, in 2020, the transportation sector contributed 22 percent of the total emissions or 11,864 Gg CO2e.
 
Meanwhile, the total greenhouse effect emission in 2020 was recorded at 54,057 Gg CO2e.
 
Earlier, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said his administration strives to keep the TransJakarta bus fare at Rp3,500 through subsidies.
 
(WAH)

