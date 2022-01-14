Jokowi to inaugurate Bintang Bano Dam in West Sumbawa

Jakarta: On the second day of his working visit in West Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scehduled to inaugurate Bintang Bano Dam in West Sumbawa Regency.
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the President and his entourage took off from Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport in Central Lombok Regency at around 09.25 local time.
Upon arrival at the helipad of the Bintang Bano Dam, the President will go directly to the location of the inauguration cereomy and inspect the infrastructure project.
The Bintang Bano Dam will be the third dam in the province to be inaugurated by President Jokowi.
Previously, the Head of State inaugurated the Tanju Dam in 2018 and the Mila Dam in 2019.
A total of six dams in West Nusa Tenggara were built during the administration of President Jokowi.
The six dams are part of 61 dams built throughout Indonesia to support food security in the country.