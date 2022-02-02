English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id/Theofilus)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id/Theofilus)

Jakarta Governor Ready Evaluate Offline Learning amid COVID-19 Spike

English jakarta covid-19 Anies Baswedan education
Antara • 02 February 2022 14:18
Jakarta: The provincial government of Jakarta has expressed its readiness to evaluate the implementation of face-to-face learning amid a significant increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
 
"We will study it together and monitor the spike in COVID-19 cases. After the study, we will present the results," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said here on Tuesday.
 
Earlier, President Joko Widodo had instructed that the implementation of face-to-face learning be evaluated in the three provinces that have contributed the most active cases of COVID-19—Jakarta, West Java, and Banten.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Baswedan appealed to the community to keep complying with the health protocols to prevent COVID-19 cases from surging, as witnessed in July 2021.
 
"With the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, let's comply with the health protocols. We have seen it in other cities in the world; the spike can happen very quickly," he cautioned.
 
The governor also asked residents not to panic about the Omicron spike, saying that the symptoms experienced by Omicron patients have mostly been mild to moderate.
 
"If there are residents who have symptoms, they should immediately visit a health facility. If the result (of the COVID-19 testing) is positive, immediately isolate," he stressed.
 
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of February 1, 2022, at least 4,369,391 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, while 4,143,694 people have recovered and 144,348 people have succumbed to the virus.
 
The Ministry of Health detected the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia on December 15, 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Riau Islands Records Increase in Omicron Cases

Riau Islands Records Increase in Omicron Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records Inflation of 0.56% in January 2022

Indonesia Records Inflation of 0.56% in January 2022

English
inflation
3,348 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment Complex

3,348 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment Complex

English
workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Mobilitas Penduduk di Januari Sedikit Menurun
Ekonomi

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Mobilitas Penduduk di Januari Sedikit Menurun

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19
Internasional

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19

9 Anggota dan 80 Pegawai DPR Positif Covid-19, <i>Tracing</i> Digencarkan
Nasional

9 Anggota dan 80 Pegawai DPR Positif Covid-19, Tracing Digencarkan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN Nindya Karya, Batas Pendaftaran Hingga 4 Februari
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN Nindya Karya, Batas Pendaftaran Hingga 4 Februari

Jadwal Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Persib dan PSIS vs Persebaya
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Persib dan PSIS vs Persebaya

All New Honda Vario 160, Meluncur dengan Banderol Mulai Rp25 Jutaan
Otomotif

All New Honda Vario 160, Meluncur dengan Banderol Mulai Rp25 Jutaan

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata
Hiburan

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata

Gamer, Steam Juga Rayakan Tahun Baru Imlek lewat Diskon Game
Teknologi

Gamer, Steam Juga Rayakan Tahun Baru Imlek lewat Diskon Game

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?
Properti

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!