English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum will continue to intensify vaccinations. (Photo: KBRI Khartoum)
The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum will continue to intensify vaccinations. (Photo: KBRI Khartoum)

Indonesian Embassy Holds COVID-19 Vaccination for Indonesians in Sudan

English indonesian embassy Sudan covid-19 vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 June 2022 10:18
Khartoum: The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum is committed to continuing to improve services and protection for the Indonesian people in Sudan, including optimal protection from the impact of the spread of COVID-19, which has not been fully resolved to date. 
 
In this regard, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday again carried out the 6th stage of COVID-19 vaccination activities for Indonesian citizens in Sudan. 
 
In this 6th stage of vaccination, 139 doses of vaccine have been injected, consisting of 49 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and 1 dose of Pfizer for beginners and 89 Pfizer as a booster dose. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The J&J vaccine is only a single injection and is a booster after 6 months.
 
"The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Sunarko, in his speech explained about the progress of handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia which was well controlled. Based on Central data, as many as 167 million or about 74% of the Indonesian population have received the complete dose of vaccine and 46 million booster doses with the national vaccination target reaching 202 million of the approximately 273 Indonesian population,"the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum said in a press release on Thursday.
 
This good national vaccination program has had a significant positive impact, which can be seen from economic, socio-cultural and community activities that continue to run well. 
 
In addition, the Government has also removed the PCR obligation for people traveling within the country and expanded the entrance for foreign nationals visiting Indonesia.
 
Until now, the number of Indonesian citizens who received the full dose of the vaccine has reached 473 people or 35% of the total Indonesian citizens, namely 1340 people. 
 
The high vaccination achievement is due to the large awareness of Indonesian citizens in Sudan about the importance of protecting themselves and their families and creating a healthy environment or herd immunity.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum will continue to intensify vaccinations for all Indonesian citizens in Sudan in accordance with the availability of vaccines and the period. All Indonesian citizens, including those who have received booster vaccines, are encouraged to continue to apply health protocols," the Indonesian Embassy stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Putin Still Undecided about Attending Bali's G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador

Putin Still Undecided about Attending Bali's G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador

English
G20
Indonesia Expected to Become World's Main Producer of Nickel-Based Goods

Indonesia Expected to Become World's Main Producer of Nickel-Based Goods

English
nickel
Indonesia Adds 520 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 520 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
68,7 Ribu Wajib Pajak Sudah Ikut PPS, Setoran Tembus Rp14,4 Triliun
Ekonomi

68,7 Ribu Wajib Pajak Sudah Ikut PPS, Setoran Tembus Rp14,4 Triliun

Presiden akan Lepas Tukik di Wakatobi
Nasional

Presiden akan Lepas Tukik di Wakatobi

MINI Electric
Otomotif

MINI Electric "Menyengat" Indonesia

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023
Pendidikan

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!