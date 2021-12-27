Bali Expected to Become Destination for Health Tourism

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, led the groundbreaking ceremony of Bali International Hospital.
The hospital construction located in Sanur Tourism Area, Denpasar city is carried out in cooperation with Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit organization focused on medical practice, education, and research.
"We hope it will be a Health Special Economic Zone (KEK). We hope none—if it has been built—none of our people will go abroad to get health care services," the President said in his opening remarks, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President pointed out that every year, approximately two million Indonesians travel overseas to get health care services.
Therefore, the Head of State expressed appreciation to Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) and his ranks for initiating the construction of the international hospital, which is expected to promote Bali to become a destination for health tourism.
“Bali will be a destination for health tourism and it will boost, increase the number of tourists in Bali island. We hope no Indonesians will go abroad. Instead, foreigners will come to Indonesia to get health care services because we have cooperation with Mayo Clinic that is already very well-known,” he was quoted as saying.
Closing his remarks, the President stated that the hospital construction is set to be finished and the hospital is ready to operate in mid-2023.
Joining the President at the groundbreaking ceremony were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Vice Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Governor of Bali Wayan Koster, President Director of Aviata (state-owned holding company for aviation and tourism) Dony Oskaria, and Mayor of Denpasar I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara