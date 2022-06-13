English  
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
BA.4, BA.5 COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Increase to 8: Health Minister

English covid-19 covid-19 cases health
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 13 June 2022 17:30
Jakarta: The number of confirmed cases of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants continues to increase in Indonesia, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said.
 
According to him, there are a total of 8 confirmed cases across the country.
 
"3 of them are imported cases and 5 local transmission cases," Budi said in a press conference here on Monday, June 13, 2022.
 
Budi revealed that the three imported cases were from Mauritius, the United States (US), and Brazil. They were participants of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Bali in May 2022.
 
Meanwhile, one local transmission case occurred in Bali. Furthermore, four other local transmission cases were detected in Jakarta.
 
"So local transmission has occurred in Jakarta," said Budi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
