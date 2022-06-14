Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: As many as 517 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health.
"There are 478 local transmission cases and 39 imported cases," the Ministry stated here on Tuesday.
"Meanwhile, West Java recorded 162 COVID-19 Cases. Next, Banten recorded 109 COVID-19 Cases," It stated.
In the same period, zero COVID-19 Cases were recorded in 12 provinces, including Aceh, West Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Southeast Sulawesi and North Maluku.
On Tuesday, the Indonesian government recorded 930 new COVID-19 cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,062,009.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,662.