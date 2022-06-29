English  
Australian Rules Football is very popular in Australia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Australian Rules Football

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 June 2022 14:48
Jakarta: The Australian Embassy in Jakarta, in partnership with the Australian Football League (AFL) Indonesia, hosted an Australian Rules Football clinic for Indonesian students on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at GBK Senayan in Jakarta.
 
"Australia and Indonesia have long and proud sporting histories," Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"While Australian Rules Football is still growing here, we hope today’s clinic and the sporting equipment provided can kick the game off in Jakarta for these students," she added.

This event was attended by student participants from Madrasah Tsanawiyah Swasta (MTs Yasda) Junior High, in South Jakarta from the Australia-Indonesia Bridge School Partnership. 
 
The Australia–Indonesia BRIDGE School Partnerships Program is an initiative to improve teacher capacity, cross-cultural understanding, global competencies and proficient use of new technologies for sustained collaboration.
 
The AFL Indonesia Garuda team has participated in the last two AFL International Cups in Melbourne in 2014 and 2017. A
 
Australian Rules Football is very popular in Australia. 
 
Over 1.4 million Australians play the game in domestic competitions each year, and professional AFL games are some of the most highly viewed programs on TV. 
 
