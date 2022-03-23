English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 156 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 March 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Some 747,766 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 156,139,516, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 322,631 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 195,229,531.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 6,376 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,981,022.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 19,209 to 5,658,238.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 170 to 154,221.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BMKG Committed to Increasing Public Knowledge on Weather, Climate

BMKG Committed to Increasing Public Knowledge on Weather, Climate

English
Weather
President Putin Plans to Attend G20 Summit in Bali: Russian Ambassador

President Putin Plans to Attend G20 Summit in Bali: Russian Ambassador

English
G20
Indonesia Adds 6,376 COVID-19 Cases, 170 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 6,376 COVID-19 Cases, 170 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hubungan Dagang Minim, Perang Rusia-Ukraina Tak Berdampak Langsung bagi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Hubungan Dagang Minim, Perang Rusia-Ukraina Tak Berdampak Langsung bagi Indonesia

12,9 Juta Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi per 23 Maret
Nasional

12,9 Juta Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi per 23 Maret

Swiss Open: Jonatan Christie Melenggang ke Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Swiss Open: Jonatan Christie Melenggang ke Babak Kedua

Rusia Adu Mulut dengan AS dan Inggris Terkait Senjata Kimia di Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Adu Mulut dengan AS dan Inggris Terkait Senjata Kimia di Ukraina

All New Honda HR-V, Ada Varian RS Bermesin Turbo
Otomotif

All New Honda HR-V, Ada Varian RS Bermesin Turbo

Merdeka Belajar Episode 18, Nadiem Luncurkan 'Dana Indonesiana'
Pendidikan

Merdeka Belajar Episode 18, Nadiem Luncurkan 'Dana Indonesiana'

Justin Bieber Kembali Konser di Indonesia, Catat Tanggalnya
Hiburan

Justin Bieber Kembali Konser di Indonesia, Catat Tanggalnya

Telkomsel Gelar Turnamen Esports Lokapala
Teknologi

Telkomsel Gelar Turnamen Esports Lokapala

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!