President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Prevent Irrepressible Surge in COVID-19 Cases after Eid: President Jokowi

English eid al-fitr covid-19 covid-19 cases president joko widodo
Antara • 14 April 2022 22:16
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) cautioned people to not allow an uncontainable spike in COVID-19 cases after the 2022 Eid celebrations.
 
"Do not allow an uncontrollable spike in cases to occur after we celebrate the holiday. Thus, the government would make strict and detailed regulations for the Eid exodus," the president stated at the Merdeka Palace, here on Thursday, as quoted from an online press statement.
 
The head of state noted that currently, the government and ministers were expediting best efforts to prepare strict regulations regarding the Eid exodus, and those would be announced to the public next week.

He urged the public to remain cautious of the risk of COVID-19 transmission following Ramadan and 2022 Eid. The warning was issued, as it was forecast that scores of people would participate in this year's exodus.
 
The president noted that on Java Island alone, some 23 million private cars and 17 million motorcycles would be plying on the route for the yearly homecoming.
 
The government would always put public safety as the top priority, both in terms of the traffic flow during exodus as well as the people's health or well-being.
 
This year, the government had allowed people to travel to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid on account of an improvement in the condition after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
 
The trips were allowed as long as the prospective travelers had taken complete doses of the vaccine plus a dose of booster vaccine as well as showed discipline in following health protocols.
 
The Transportation Ministry estimated that the peak of the Eid exodus would take place on April 29, 2022, at the same time as the start of the collective leave day.
 
The ministry also projected 85.5 million citizens, or 31.6 percent of the total population, to partake in the Eid exodus this year. 
 
(WAH)
