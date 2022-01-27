Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Urged to Self-Isolate: KSP

Jakarta: Main expert staff at the Presidential Staff Office Abraham Wirotomo has appealed to people with no or mild symptoms of the Omicron variant infection to self-isolate and utilize telemedicine service.
Wirotomo made the statement following an increase in the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at several hospitals in Jakarta.
"As of Wednesday (January 26, 2022), the hospital BOR in Jakarta touched 45 percent, and we started to receive reports from residents struggling to find available beds in hospitals," Wirotomo noted in a statement here on Thursday.
The BOR in hospitals in Jakarta mostly constituted patients, with no or mild symptoms, who do not urgently require to be hospitalized, according to Wirotomo.
The beds should be prioritized for patients with severe symptoms, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities, he stressed.
“The public does not need to panic since the WHO had said that the Omicron variant was milder than Delta. The most important aspect is to stay alert proportionally,” he highlighted.
The bed availability is still sufficient despite the increasing BOR for COVID-19 Omicron variant patients, Wirotomo affirmed.
“The beds are continued to be converted for COVID-19 patients, and the Health Ministry has distributed medicine supplies to hospitals,” he remarked.
The government has readied 1,011 hospitals and 82,168 beds for COVID-19 patients in the face of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
In addition, the government has already readied medicine supplies for the next three months, comprising 13 million capsules of Oseltamivir, 91 million tablets of Favipiravir, 1.7 million vials of Remdesivir, 11 million tablets of Azithromycin, and 147 million multivitamin tablets.