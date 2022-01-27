English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government has already readied medicine supplies for the next three months.
The government has already readied medicine supplies for the next three months.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Urged to Self-Isolate: KSP

English covid-19 covid-19 patients Omicron
Antara • 27 January 2022 15:57
Jakarta: Main expert staff at the Presidential Staff Office Abraham Wirotomo has appealed to people with no or mild symptoms of the Omicron variant infection to self-isolate and utilize telemedicine service.
 
Wirotomo made the statement following an increase in the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at several hospitals in Jakarta.
 
"As of Wednesday (January 26, 2022), the hospital BOR in Jakarta touched 45 percent, and we started to receive reports from residents struggling to find available beds in hospitals," Wirotomo noted in a statement here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The BOR in hospitals in Jakarta mostly constituted patients, with no or mild symptoms, who do not urgently require to be hospitalized, according to Wirotomo.
 
The beds should be prioritized for patients with severe symptoms, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities, he stressed.
 
“The public does not need to panic since the WHO had said that the Omicron variant was milder than Delta. The most important aspect is to stay alert proportionally,” he highlighted.
 
The bed availability is still sufficient despite the increasing BOR for COVID-19 Omicron variant patients, Wirotomo affirmed.
 
“The beds are continued to be converted for COVID-19 patients, and the Health Ministry has distributed medicine supplies to hospitals,” he remarked.
 
The government has readied 1,011 hospitals and 82,168 beds for COVID-19 patients in the face of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
 
In addition, the government has already readied medicine supplies for the next three months, comprising 13 million capsules of Oseltamivir, 91 million tablets of Favipiravir, 1.7 million vials of Remdesivir, 11 million tablets of Azithromycin, and 147 million multivitamin tablets.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Military Commander Renames Air Force's Paskhas ad Kopasgat

Indonesian Military Commander Renames Air Force's Paskhas ad Kopasgat

English
military
Indonesia Records Investment Realization of Rp901 Trillion in 2021

Indonesia Records Investment Realization of Rp901 Trillion in 2021

English
investment
ASEAN Launches Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework

ASEAN Launches Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mendag Yakin RI Bisa Keluar dari <i>Middle Income Trap</i>, Ini Syaratnya
Ekonomi

Mendag Yakin RI Bisa Keluar dari Middle Income Trap, Ini Syaratnya

Dinkes DKI Siap Tambah Kapasitas Faskes
Nasional

Dinkes DKI Siap Tambah Kapasitas Faskes

Dituding Ada Kartel Guru Besar di Kemendikbudristek, Ini Jawaban Dirjen Dikti
Pendidikan

Dituding Ada Kartel Guru Besar di Kemendikbudristek, Ini Jawaban Dirjen Dikti

Dusan Vlahovic Selangkah Lagi Gabung Juventus
Olahraga

Dusan Vlahovic Selangkah Lagi Gabung Juventus

Waspada Indonesia! Omicron Lumpuhkan Ruang ICU di Brasil
Internasional

Waspada Indonesia! Omicron Lumpuhkan Ruang ICU di Brasil

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Target Tinggi Mitsubishi Fuso Di Indonesia

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel
Hiburan

Dea Ananda Jawab Rumor Operasi Plastik Bareng Ariel

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!