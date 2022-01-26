English  
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Pratama)
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Pratama)

Indonesia Expedites COVID-19 Vaccination to Strengthen Community's Immunity

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 26 January 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian government remains committed to continually accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations for the community to ensure equitable achievement of vaccine targets across regions and strengthen the community's immune system against the potential spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
 
Accelerating the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is also an important part of ensuring that all provided vaccines are used and do not go waste.
 
“The government is committed to accelerating vaccination for the community, so that more lives are protected. Moreover, currently, the number of COVID-19 cases had surged in several areas, such as Jakarta," Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate noted in a written statement, Wednesday.

The minister assessed that efforts to accelerate the pace of implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination program were made not only to increase resistance to the virus but also to prevent wastage of vaccines since they had crossed their expiry date.
 
The active role of each side is deemed necessary to implement new methods aimed at increasing the reach of vaccination, both primary -- the first and second doses -- as well as the third dose or booster.
 
The provision of primary vaccinations and booster for the elderly and vulnerable groups is prioritized to avoid the risk of grave complications if exposed to COVID-19.
 
In addition, it is necessary to evaluate and improve management for acceleration of vaccination, especially pertaining to using vaccines that will expire first.
 
Plate appealed to those, who had not received the COVID-19 vaccination, to immediately visit the nearest health service and not be picky about certain brands of vaccines.
 
"All vaccines have been tested to provide protection," he affirmed.
 
The government affirmed that the involvement of cross-functional stakeholders, such as community leaders, religious leaders, and other community groups, should be strengthened.
 
Plate deems this method as crucial and strategic, as it can have a positive impact on increasing the rate of vaccination.
 
"The government is also committed to securing the availability of COVID-19 vaccine stocks to ensure that the national vaccination program runs smoothly," he remarked.
 
So far, Indonesia has a total of 460 million doses of ready-made vaccines from various brands. Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has received around 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as donations from developed countries.
 
(WAH)
