Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,054 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 04 March 2022 13:21
Jakarta: Some 2,054 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose from 1,930.
 
"There are 2,054 inpatients," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Friday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 158,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
