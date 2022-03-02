English  
Six new ambassadors presented their letters of credence to President Joko Widodo. (Photo: medcom.id)
6 New Foreign Ambassadors Pledge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Indonesia

English china diplomacy president joko widodo
Antara • 02 March 2022 19:01
Jakarta: Six new ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary presented their letters of credence to President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, here, Wednesday, with missions to intensify bilateral relations between their respective countries and Indonesia.
 
The six new ambassadors are Francisco de Asis Aguilera Aranda from Spain, Askin Asan of Turkey, Lahcene Kaid-Slimane of Algeria, Luis Raul Tsuboyama Galvan of Peru, Ta Van Thong of Vietnam, and Lu Kang of China, the Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau noted in a statement here on Wednesday.
 
Spanish Ambassador Aranda in the statement expressed optimism that sound relations between both nations will continue by enhancing the longstanding partnership.

"My intention is to contribute as much as we can to ensure that our beautiful relationship will continue," he emphasized.
 
Turkish Ambassador Asan highlighted the historic relationship between Turkey and Indonesia based on long historical and cultural aspects and are not temporary ties that are merely based on political or economic relations.
 
"Turkey and Indonesia share the same values. We have great potential, enormous potential if we collaborate together. I believe we can become the best players in the world; and I think we should double our efforts to collaborate in every area," he affirmed.
 
Algerian Ambassador Kaid-Slimane drew attention to the fact that bilateral relations between Indonesia and Algeria were established since the Asian-African Conference (KAA) in 1955.
 
"Indonesia and Algeria share a very historic relationship since 1955 at the Asian-African Conference. We are very proud of this historical relationship between our countries," he stated.
 
Peruvian Ambassador Galvan emphasized that bilateral relations between both nations are supported by economic cooperation, so trade relations are one of the focus areas to be improved.
 
"We are working with our Indonesian counterparts in negotiating a free trade agreement," he remarked.
 
Vietnamese Ambassador Ta Van Thong is upbeat that the trade volume between both nations would increase significantly.
 
"My priority is to further advance economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade sector. You know that Vietnam and Indonesia are two neighbors in the ASEAN and the combined population of the two countries makes up for 60 percent of the total population of the ASEAN. Hence, my target is to increase the volume of trade between the two countries up to 60 percent of the total ASEAN trade," he remarked.
 
According to Chinese Ambassador Kang, the two countries have an important role in the region.
 
"Of course, I feel responsible to implement all the general agreements reached between the two presidents and bring about more cooperation that can benefit people of our two countries, which can also be conducive to regional stability and prosperity," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
