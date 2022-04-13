English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All of them have not been found in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
All of them have not been found in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Anticipates Threat of Omicron Subvariants during Eid Exodus

English eid al-fitr covid-19 Omicron
Antara • 13 April 2022 11:29
Jakarta: The government has categorized Omicron subvariants, such as XE, XD, and XF, as viral mutations that should be watched out for during the 2022 Eid al-Fitr homecoming exodus activities, an official stated.
 
"Although they are said to be more contagious than the Omicron variant, and the data available so far is not sufficient yet, as part of the mitigation efforts for the exodus, these variants become a concern for us all," spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi noted in a virtual press conference accessed from YouTube here on Tuesday.
 
She remarked that on a global scale, several researchers had found the XE, XD, and XF subvariants. However, all of them have not been found in Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Tarmizi explained that the XE variant is a genetic combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, which were first detected in a specimen on January 19 in the UK. "Until now, there have been 763 cases of XE in the UK," she added.
 
Tarmizi noted that the XE subvariant is more contagious than BA.2.
 
"However, there is not enough epidemiological evidence to show the changes in society," she stated.
 
She further explained that the XD subvariant is a combination of Delta AY.4 and Omicron BA.1. Meanwhile, the XF subvariant was found in the UK, yet the number of cases is still very low.
 
The spokesperson affirmed that the Indonesian government had prepared mitigation measures for the Eid exodus as a precautionary measure against the emergence of new COVID-19 variants in the country, among others, through primary and booster vaccinations.
 
According to Tarmizi, the Omicron variant has shifted the position of the Delta variant in Indonesia based on the results of 9,385 genome sequencing examinations conducted since January 2022.
 
The number of genome sequencing examinations increased five folds as compared to the 13th week of 2021, she noted.
 
"We also see that the Omicron variant is dominating nationally, based on the increasing proportion of the BA.2 subvariant. Meanwhile, the spread of the Delta variant has decreased in Indonesia," she remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
War in Ukraine Put Fragile Global Trade Recovery at Risk: WTO

War in Ukraine Put Fragile Global Trade Recovery at Risk: WTO

English
trade
FIBA World Cup Arena Planned to Be Completed by January 2023

FIBA World Cup Arena Planned to Be Completed by January 2023

English
sports
Jakarta Formula E Circuit to Be Tested Soon

Jakarta Formula E Circuit to Be Tested Soon

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemprov DKI Larang Kegiatan <i>Midnight Sale</i> di Mal
Nasional

Pemprov DKI Larang Kegiatan Midnight Sale di Mal

Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai 5% di Kuartal I-2022
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai 5% di Kuartal I-2022

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah
Internasional

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo
Olahraga

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!