Surabaya City to boost Surveillance amid Spread of Omicron

English health east java Omicron
Antara • 06 January 2022 15:10
Surabaya: The Surabaya City Health Service in East Java Province has increased surveillance to prevent the spread of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 called Omicron.
 
The preventive efforts were taken following the detection of a case of Omicron infection in the area.
 
Head of the Surabaya City Health Service Nanik Sukristina remarked that after the discovery of one case of Omicron infection in Surabaya, the Health Service had immediately conducted case tracking involving the community health center (Puskesmas), hospitals, and the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

The Surabaya Health Service traced the contact history of people infected with Omicron and conducted examinations on individuals having come in close contact with the infected people, Sukristina noted.
 
"We are also isolating patients found to be confirmed cases of COVID-19 and who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms at a place provided by the Surabaya City Government, specifically the Hajj Dormitory, and quarantine the close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients," she stated on Thursday.
 
In addition, the Surabaya Health Service is monitoring the condition of people infected with COVID-19 and those who have come in close contact with them in quarantine places.
 
Sukristina remarked that the patient confirmed to be infected with Omicron on January 2, 2022, only experienced mild symptoms and was currently undergoing quarantine at the hospital.
 
One person, who had come in close contact with an Omicron patient, had tested positive for COVID-19. The person had received treatment and was being quarantined at the hospital.
 
"The patient is in good condition and asymptomatic," Sukristina stated.
 
She remarked that the Surabaya Health Service had already issued a circular on control and prevention for thwarting transmission of the Omicron variant to the head of hospitals and community health centers.
 
Surabaya City has 38 referral hospitals for handling COVID-19 patients, with 2,886 patient beds and a centralized isolation facility at the Hajj Dormitory, with 899 patient beds, she added.

 
(WAH)
