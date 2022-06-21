English  
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (left) (photo: kemenkes)
COVID-19 Cases, Deaths in Indonesia are Now at Very Low Levels: WHO Chief

English covid-19 covid-19 cases health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 June 2022 10:58
Jakarta: Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Indonesia are now at very low levels, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"More than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated," the WHO Chief said in his remarks at a press conference following the G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Yogyakarta on Monday.
 
With continuing transmission, decreasing testing and sequencing, and 40% of the world’s population still unvaccinated, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

At the World Health Assembly last month, WHO presented a proposal for a new global architecture for health emergency preparedness and response.
 
It includes 10 key recommendations for stronger governance, stronger systems and tools, stronger financing and a stronger WHO.
 
One of those recommendations is for the creation of a Financial Intermediary Fund, or a FIF, to support countries to strengthen their defences against epidemics and pandemics.
 
Crucially, the governance of the FIF must be inclusive, with a structure that enables representation of all countries.
 
And it must also be coherent with other parts of the global architecture for health emergency preparedness and response.
 
That includes another of WHO’s recommendations, to develop a new platform for the rapid development of, and equitable access to, vaccines, tests, treatments and other tools during future pandemics. 
 
(WAH)
