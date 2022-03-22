English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 880 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 March 2022 11:10
Jakarta: Some 880 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 65.
 
"There are 485 males and 395 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
People Should Not Become Victims of Global Uncertainties: Jokowi

People Should Not Become Victims of Global Uncertainties: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

English
vice president maruf amin
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini
Nasional

Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games
Olahraga

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran
Ekonomi

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah
Hiburan

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang
Otomotif

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya
Pendidikan

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh
Internasional

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!