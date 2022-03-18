English  
Head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati (Photo: medcom.id)
Parts of Indonesia to Experience Dry Season Starting April 2022: BMKG

English drought BMKG indonesian government
Antara • 18 March 2022 16:47
Jakarta: Parts of Indonesia will enter the dry season in April 2022, Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati stated.
 
"Out of a total of 342 seasonal zones in Indonesia, 29.8 percent are forecast to start experiencing the dry season in April 2022," Karnawati noted at an online press conference here on Friday.
 
The zones that will enter the dry season in April 2022 are parts of Nusa Tenggara and parts of Bali and Java.

Some 22.8 percent of the country's regions will enter the dry season in May 2022, covering parts of Bali and Java, parts of Sumatra, parts of Kalimantan, Maluku, and parts of Papua.
 
Meanwhile, 23.7 percent of the regions will enter the dry season in June 2022, covering Sumatra, parts of Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, a small part of Maluku, and parts of Papua.
 
As for the remaining 23.7 percent of the regions, the start of the dry season is either in January, March, July, August, September, or October.
 
"When compared to the climatological average of the start of the dry season, specifically the climatological average from 1991 to 2020, related to the start of the dry season, the start of the dry season in 2022 in Indonesia is estimated to be delayed in 163 season zones, or 47.7 percent of the season zones experiencing the beginning of the dry season backwards," she stated.
 
Meanwhile, 90 season zones, or 26.6 percent of Indonesia's season zones experience a dry season that is the same as the average dry season from 1991 to 2020.
 
As many as 89 season zones, or 26 percent of the nation's season zones, will experience an early dry season, with some having even started now.
 
In general, the dry season in Indonesia this year is forecast to be normal, she remarked.
 
Meanwhile, a total of 146 seasonal zones, or 30.4 percent, is forecast to experience wet dry season.
 
Some 41 season zones, or 12 percent of the season zones, will experience a drier season than average.
 
"The peak of the dry season in Indonesia generally occurs in August 2022, specifically in 52.9 percent of the season zones," she remarked.
 
She concluded that this year's dry season will start rather late than usual, and the condition will be similar to the normal dry season. 
 
(WAH)
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

