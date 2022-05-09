Community Activity Restrictions to Continue in Java, Bali

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has imposed community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali indefinitely and the policy will continue unchanged, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has said.
Minister Pandjaitan delivered the statement during an online press conference that was broadcast from the Presidential Office, here on Monday.
The restrictions policy will be imposed in accordance with the results of regular evaluations led by President Joko Widodo, he informed.
However, the improving COVID-19 situation means that the government will continue to offer some relaxation in the regulations, while still strictly implementing the standard health protocols, he said.
"The details of relaxations in the regulation would be listed in the Instruction from Home Affairs Minister or Task Force Circular, which will be issued in the near future," he added.
He cited the results of an assessment conducted by the government, according to which, there are no districts or cities in Java and Bali that could be classified as very high-risk zones, or at Level 4 PPKM, as of May 7, 2022.
Only Pamekasan district is still implementing Level 3 PPKM due to its inadequate vaccination rate, he confirmed.
Pandjaitan assured that the improvement in the COVID-19 situation will not lead to any reduction in the government's efforts to administer the second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccination in all Java and Bali areas, where the vaccination rate continues to be low.
"The government continues to encourage the use of PeduliLindungi and masks in public places. This is done solely to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 and provide immunity to the community," he added.