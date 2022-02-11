English  
The PSSI also apologized to the AFF management. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Withdraws from AFF U-23 Cup over COVID-19 Cases

English pssi asean cambodia
Antara • 11 February 2022 14:57
Jakarta: Indonesia's U-23 national football team will not participate in the AFF U-23 Cup in Cambodia scheduled on February 14-26, 2022, as its seven players and an official were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
 
The seven players are Ronaldo Joybera R. Junior, Muhammad Ferrari, Braif Fatari, Taufik Hidayat, Irfan Jauhari, Ahmad Figo Ramadhani, and Cahya Supriyadi, the All-Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) stated here on Friday.
 
In addition, the four other players are Alfeandra Dewangga, Genta Alparedo, Muhammad Kanu Helmiawan, and Marcelino Ferdinan, who were in the same room as those exposed to COVID-19.

Moreover, three players -- Gunansar Mandowen, Ramai Rumakiek, and Muhammad Iqbal -- have suffered injuries while strengthening the performance of their respective clubs in the BRI League 1, and currently, they are recovering.
 
There is only one goalkeeper left, Muhammad Riyandi, though he had just been quarantined for 10 days.
 
This condition led the national football team coach Shin Tae-Yong to send an official letter to the national football federation and suggest to cancel Indonesia's participation in the AFF U-23 Cup. PSSI responded to his request by deciding to withdraw the U-23 national team from the championship.
 
"It is with great regret that we have to cancel Indonesia's participation in the AFF U-23 Cup for the reasons above. We apologize to all parties because this situation is beyond our control. Currently, we are focused on the players' recovery," PSSI Secretary General Yunus Nusi remarked.
 
Nusi also tendered an apology to the Ministry of Youth and Sports that had helped PSSI extensively during the players' training.
 
The PSSI also apologized to the AFF management and Garuda Indonesia airlines that planned to support the players to fly them to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

 
(WAH)
